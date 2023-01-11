Charleys Philly Steaks to Launch Kentucky Bourbon Cheesesteak and Tangerine Real Fruit Lemonade

Charleys Philly Steaks is off to the races in 2023 - with a Kentucky Bourbon Cheesesteak!

Charleys' USDA choice steak is grilled and seasoned to order with a bourbon glaze for notes of smoky molasses. Sautéed onions, melted shredded cheddar cheese and French onion crisps top the sandwich with optional fresh lettuce and tomato. This savory, indulgent cheesesteak with a kick of spicy sweetness officially launches in stores on January 19 for a limited time.

Need a cold lemonade to wash it down? Charleys' Tangerine Real Fruit Lemonade pairs sweet tangerine pieces with lemon juice and cane sugar for a refreshing, sweet and extra-citrusy lemonade. The new lemonade flavor launches on January 19 as well.