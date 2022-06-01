Charleys Philly Steaks Loyalty Program Passes 1 Million Members

The Charleys Philly Steaks loyalty app – Charleys Rewards – has surpassed more than one million members since making its debut in July 2020. Through the program, members can enjoy rewards and sneak peeks of new products, as well as access special offers.

Charleys Reward Members receive a $5.00 Charleys reward just for signing up and downloading the app. Every dollar spent at Charleys earns each member points, with 100 points translating into a $5.00 reward. Reward members also receive an exclusive offer on their birthday.

Additionally, the brand curates monthly offers for guests based on limited-time offers, seasonal offerings and guest preferences. In celebration of achieving a milestone, Charleys’ one millionth app user received a Charleys’ gift card and brand swag.

“Every week, more than 10,000 new loyalty fans join our program, which is a testament to the value the guests receive and the strength of the brand,” says Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer for Charleys Philly Steaks. “For Charleys Franchisees, loyalty members visit three times more often than non-members. Everybody wins when you have a great program!”

There are an estimated 1,500 loyalty members per Charleys restaurant, and the app averages 4.5 stars, making Charleys Rewards one of the highest-rated restaurant apps in the industry.

“Fans love the ordering convenience and fun perks that the Charleys’ app offers and our company gains valuable insight about how we are serving them through occasional surveys based on past purchases,” says Hipsher.

He revealed that the company is presently working on the ability to become a member via text or when placing an online order.

“We want to continue to reward our loyal guests in ways that work best for them,” adds Hipsher.