Charleys Philly Steaks to Offer Free Fries on National French Fry Day

On July 13, Charleys Rewards App members can receive free French fries with any cheesesteak purchase, including the new Fiesta Cheesesteak. The deal is available for one day only in-store or online at participating locations. In addition, any customer ordering a pickup or delivery order through order.charleys.com can receive free fries with any cheesesteak.

Charleys is also giving away 100 days of free fries to 100 winners on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.