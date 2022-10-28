Charleys Philly Steaks Offering Free Gourmet Fries for Veterans Day

Charleys Philly Steaks announced their deal to honor those who have served – free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary to all Veterans and Active Military on November 11, 2022. Topped with cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and ranch dressing, Charleys’ crispy fries are a perfect companion to a cheesesteak or real fruit lemonade.

In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers – guests can visit their store for more details. Charleys has a robust commitment to veterans, operating many AAFES (Army & Air Force Exchange Service) locations and offering opportunities for veteran franchisees.