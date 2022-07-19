Charleys Philly Steaks Offers Special Discount for National Chicken Wing Day

For National Chicken Wing Day, Charleys is offering $2 off orders of wings for Charleys Rewards members on the app. In addition, customers can receive $10 off of 30 and 50 piece wing packages on online orders. The deal is available for one day only in-store or online at participating locations.

Charleys offers wings in flavors like sweet teriyaki, garlic parm, bold BBQ, buffalo, Thai chili, Cajun rub, mango habanero, Carolina gold BBQ and lemon pepper rub. Wing lovers have two new sauce flavors to look forward to in the near future: Korean BBQ and Hot Honey.