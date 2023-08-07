Charleys Philly Steaks Opens in Avon, Ohio

Charleys Philly Steaks announced the upcoming opening of its newest location at Avon. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 35701 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011.

In addition to serving Charleys' flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu favorites such as loaded gourmet fries and real fruit lemonades. The variety of cheesesteak sandwiches on the menu includes both steak and chicken options.

The restaurant is projected to open it doors at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 7th. To celebrate this milestone opening, in addition to lots of giveaways, the new restaurant will offer a free regular-sized cheesesteak per week for a year to the first 40 people at the store opening day. This promotion is available in-store only.