Charleys Philly Steaks Opens in Canton, Ohio

Charleys Philly Steaks announced the upcoming opening of its newest location at Tuscarawas. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 4525 Tuscarawas St. W Canton, OH 44708.

In addition to serving Charleys' flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu favorites such as loaded gourmet fries and real fruit lemonades. The variety of cheesesteak sandwiches on the menu includes both steak and chicken options.

This store opening will mark the 36th location for Anjani, a multi-unit franchise group at Charleys. In addition to the several Charleys locations open throughout Canton, Anjani operates Charleys locations around the country including the Cleveland, OH, Pittsburgh, PA and Saint Louis, MO markets.

The restaurant is projected to open on Friday, December 9th and will open its doors at 10:30AM. To celebrate this milestone opening, the new restaurant will offer a free regular-sized cheesesteak to the first 25 people at the store opening day. This promotion is available in-store only.