Charleys Philly Steaks Rolls Out Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries

Charleys Philly Steaks is going back to basics with its latest menu offerings. The brand introduced the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries, available now for a limited time.

The Old School Cheesesteak is prepared with an extra portion of freshly grilled and seasoned USDA choice steak and sautéed onions, which are loaded onto a freshly toasted roll. The cheesesteak is then topped off with the original and classic melted Cheez Whiz. Guests can also enjoy Old School Fries, which put Cheez Whiz, sautéed onions, and freshly grilled steak onto Charleys’ famous French Fries.

“Our guests were very clear that they were craving more steak and they wanted the timeless classic, Cheez Whiz™, on their cheesesteaks. So why not give our fans exactly what they are asking for!” says Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. “The Old School Cheesesteak is one of the top-rated new items we have ever introduced.”

Charleys teased the launch of the Old School with an original song contest on their social media channels, encouraging followers to share original entries that are inspired by classic beats. Members of their loyalty program and mobile app, Charleys Rewards, can look forward to promotions in the coming months geared towards the new menu items.

The limited time cheesesteak and fries plan to be offered into early 2022.