Chatime Opens at Westfield Culver City Shopping Center

Mall patrons can now find their very own cup of joy at Chatime's newest location at Westfield Culver City. Located at the beginning of the Food Court by Target, Chatime is positioned perfectly for those entering and exiting the mall. This marks the first of three locations set to open later this year at local malls across Los Angeles, including Westfield Fashion Square Sherman Oaks and Simon Mall Fashion Center in Torrance.

La Kaffa, the franchisor of Chatime, has been in the business for 20 years as a publicly listed company in Taiwan, operating several F&B brands.

Chatime serves millions of boba tea lovers worldwide, with over 1,400 stores across 60 countries. Chatime started in Taiwan and has been shaking up tea since 2005, with key markets in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Given its vast opportunities, Chatime has set its sights on the US market as a key to growth, anticipating reaching 1,000 stores in the next ten years.

Their newest venture to the States has created Chatime Global LLC, a partnership between La Kaffa and Chatime Group Australia, to reach the goal of being the most loved and accessible drink brand in the world.

“The opening of our newest Chatime store in Culver City, Los Angeles, is the beginning of our bigger plan for the US market! We are poised to open more stores in the coming years to bring the Chatime experience to each and every American, one cup at a time.” Henry Wang, Founder and Chairman La Kaffa Inc., the franchisor of Chatime.