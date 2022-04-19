Cheba Hub Offering $4.20 Food and Drink Specials on 4/20

Cheba Hut is offering plenty of deals for patrons to celebrate weed enthusiasts’ favorite day of the year. They are offering $4.20 food and drink specials, giving out grinders and over 1,000 rad prizes like free food for a year and a dream Colorado vacation.

It’s all part of their 4/20 promotion, with top-shelf deals that go on for the entire month of April. The food special offers $4.20 Nugs served on special edition 2022 frisbees. Customers can pick any sandwich on the menu to enjoy with the deal.

Then they can wash down their meal with either a delicious Pabst Blue Ribbon draft pour and a side shot of Fireball or two PBRs - for the fitting price of $4.20 as well.

“This is yet another example of how we aren't your basic sub shop — we have awesome bars within our Huts! We've teamed up with some great partners this year, like Pabst and Fireball, to bring our 21+ crowd some insane drink specials and sweepstakes,” says Mel Banister, Cheba Hut’s Marketing Manager.

And that’s not all. Each location is offering a special interactive grinder to the first 100 people to stop by on April 20, which has a QR code that is scannable until 7/10. The code leads to over 1,000 “Cheba-fied” prizes and experiences that people can win. The grand prize is a vacation to Colorado for one person and a guest, with flights and activities like whitewater rafting, horseback riding at Garden of the Gods and a cannabis tour included.

Customers will also be getting hooked up with Willie’s Reserve rolling papers. Every store will also have its own special events going on, so be sure to stay plugged into your local Cheba’s social media pages for details.