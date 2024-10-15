Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs is rolling into the Hawkeye State, bringing its laid-back, one-of-a-kind sub shop experience to the Des Moines area before expanding to other locations around the state. The first unit is set to open in late 2024, with plans to introduce two more stores in the surrounding area in 2025.

Starting in Arizona in 1998, founder Scott Jennings decided to showcase the harmony between great-tasting food and … well, a very specific counterculture, and Cheba Hut was born. With chill vibes, fresh ingredients and a full bar, the Hut is unlike any sandwich shop on the planet. Since then, people have taken notice and the cannabis-themed sub company has exploded in popularity. Now the brand has more than 70 locations in 15 states with even more shops on the way.

Franchisee Mistene Nugent, a native of eastern Iowa, signed an area development agreement with Cheba Hut to bring the brand to her home state. Nugent plans to open multiple units, starting with the first store in Johnston at 5260 Merle Hay Road. She has long-term goals to establish multiple locations, including in Ames and Iowa City.

Nugent attended the University of Iowa for three years, then transferred to Colorado State to earn degrees in accounting and finance. She then spent the first 15 years of her career working at Hewlett-Packard before starting a commercial relocation and furniture business in Fort Collins, where she discovered and fell in love with the Cheba Hut brand. After working as a commercial real estate broker for the past five years, Nugent missed the excitement of entrepreneurship and saw The Hut as an opportunity to get back to doing what she loved.

“I love the Cheba vibe,” said Nugent. “The people at Cheba HQ are incredibly supportive and laid back. I feel like we are true partners and they do everything they can to ensure we are successful. We work hard and get the job done, but don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

As Nugent opens shops in her home state, she expects the brand will make several new homies due to the unique atmosphere and incredible food.

“There are so many cool things about Cheba Hut that, altogether, make it like no other place,” she said. “The murals, munchies, Kool-Aid, Hash Cans, people and even down to the barstools. Cheba Hut just plain rocks and I can’t wait to introduce it to Iowa!”

Cheba Hut’s expansion into Iowa continues the brand’s growth, with a focus on providing homies with high-quality, made-to-order sandwiches in a relaxed, eclectic environment. The brand’s signature cannabis-themed atmosphere, complete with a full-service bar, has garnered a loyal following across its existing locations.