Cheba Hut, the unique sandwich shop and bar known for its toasted subs and laid-back atmosphere, is stoked to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Arlington, Texas. This expansion marks a momentous milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and offer its signature “Toasted” experience to even more sandwich lovers across the Lone Star State and beyond.

This will mark the 14th Cheba Hut location throughout Texas and the first under the ownership of Eddie White and his incredible team.

“I have been looking for the right location for a couple of years now and am excited to see it officially opening,” said White. “ I look forward to bringing Downtown Arlington the best sandwich they have ever eaten in a cool space with a culture that just brings great vibes and good times.”

Muralist Joshua Finley has created an extraordinary central mural that incorporates some of the most famous and familiar cartoons of the early 2000s. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic atmosphere and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or any casual hangout.

Not only will the new Arlington location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The shop located at 504 E Abram St Arlington, TX 76010, opens its doors on Nov. 4. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, mouthwatering munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Northeast Texas area.