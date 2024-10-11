Cheba Hut, the unconventional sandwich shop and bar known for its toasted subs and laid-back atmosphere, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Henderson, NV. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and offer its signature “Toasted” experience to even more sandwich lovers across Southeast Las Vegas and beyond.

“We are stoked for our second location in Henderson and sixth in the Las Vegas Metro area,” said David Timmons of Elevated Inc. “We’ve been looking for a South Metro location for years and can’t wait to bring Cheba Hut to the neighborhood!” Timmons, alongside Kyle Archer of Elevated Inc., owns and operates over 20 locations throughout Nevada and Colorado.

Staple muralist Joshua Finley has created an extraordinary work of art, incorporating a nod to the city’s beautiful and colorful botanic gardens. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic ambiance and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or any casual hangout.

Not only will the new Henderson location offer a wide range of mouthwatering subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to conquer any level of the munchies, but for our 21-and-up homies, they’ll also be serving up some fantastic signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The shop located at 3340 Saint Rose PKWY Henderson, NV 89052 opens its doors on 10/21! The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “Toasted” subs, mouthwatering munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Henderson area.

Save the date, rally your crew, and come celebrate the new shop and its amazing team! For the latest information on opening day and other exciting upcoming events, visit Cheba Hut!