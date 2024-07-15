Cheba Hut, the unique sandwich shop and bar known for its toasted subs and laid-back atmosphere, announced the grand opening of its newest location in North Las Vegas on Craig Rd. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and bring its signature “Toasted” experience to more sandwich lovers across the Las Vegas Valley.

This will mark the 5th Cheba Hut in Nevada with two more under construction for owners David Timmons and Kyle Archer of Elevated Inc. “We’re excited to bring Cheba Hut’s unique vibe and delicious toasted subs to North Las Vegas,” said Timmons. “Our goal is to create a fun, welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy great food and good times. We can’t wait to become a part of this great neighborhood.” Elevated owns and operates 20+ locations throughout Nevada and Colorado.

Muralist, Joshua Finley, has created an outstanding work of art incorporating a skatepark theme with a trippy twist into the mural. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic décor and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or a casual hangout.

Not only will the new North Las Vegas location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The shop located at 345 W Craig Rd North Las Vegas, NV 89032 opens its doors on July 22nd! The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Las Vegas area!

Mark your calendar, grab your buds (pun intended), and celebrate the shop and its awesome crew! For more information about opening day and upcoming events, check out Cheba Hut!