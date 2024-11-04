Cheba Hut, the bold and unconventional sandwich shop and bar known for its mouthwatering subs and laid-back atmosphere, is stoked to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City’s Uptown District. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and offer its signature “Toasted” experience to even more sandwich lovers across the South and beyond.

The brand is proud to introduce Rose Taylor and Steve VanCauwenbergh as they open Cheba Hut’s very first location in Oklahoma, right in the heart of Oklahoma City. Taylor and VanCauwenbergh are highly respected partners within the Chebaverse as they bring the energy and expertise necessary to launch a location in a new market. The duo is ready to offer Oklahoma City the munchies and chill vibes that make Cheba Hut a standout destination.

“I want our Hut to be a place where people feel relaxed, connected, and know they’re getting something unique in service, atmosphere, and product,” says Taylor. “The Cheba Hut culture has taught us the value of community-centric service, so we’re going to prioritize creating relationships with local vendors and getting involved with events that celebrate OKC’s vibrant spirit.”

Mural artist Barrett Tarr, known professionally as Kid Lennon, has done an outstanding job creating the shop’s central mural by incorporating a nod to the famous filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his famous blockbuster hits. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic atmosphere and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for any lunch, dinner, or casual hangout.

Not only will the new OKC location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

The shop located at 323 NW 23rd St STE 100 Oklahoma City, OK 73103, opens its doors on Monday, 11/18! The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “Toasted” subs, mouthwatering munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Oklahoma City area.

Mark your calendars, grab your buds (pun intended), and celebrate the shop and its awesome crew!