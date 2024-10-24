Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs hosted its highly anticipated Annual Franchisee Meetup from Sept. 23 to 25, where franchisees, general managers and store team members came together for three days of learning, celebration and collaboration. The event provided a platform for franchise homies to exchange ideas, participate in educational sessions and celebrate the Cheba Hut community’s achievements.

At this year’s gathering, a key focus was on recognizing the top performers of 2024, celebrating franchisees and store teams for their dedication, growth and overall performance. The standout franchise, Colorado Springs-Fillmore, claimed the Highest Sales Award with a staggering $3.6 million in revenue. Other notable honors included the Highest Year-Over-Year Interactions Growth Award, which went to San Diego-SDSU with a 45.15% increase and the Highest Year-Over-Year Bar Sales Growth Award achieved by Tempe-University at 56.92%.

The event also spotlighted new franchisees, with Fayetteville-College Avenue winning Top New Store, raking in $736,212.39 within its first 90 days. The Baton Rouge Cheba Hut won the prestigious OPM Award, akin to Franchisee of the Year, reflecting outstanding operational performance across the brand.

In addition to the traditional recognitions, this year marked the inaugural presentation of the Above and Beyond Award, won by Nate Chapman, district manager from Arizona’s Lenz Group. This award highlights Nate’s exceptional contributions to the Cheba Hut brand.

“Our Annual Franchise Meetup is a testament to the incredible efforts of our franchise homies and their teams,” said Marketing Manager Mel Banister. “It’s not just about the numbers— it’s about the community we’ve built and the shared commitment to growing the brand. This event allows us to celebrate the hard work that’s done all year long and inspire each other to continue pushing the boundaries and escaping the established.”