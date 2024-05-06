Cheba Hut eagerly anticipates its opening and can’t wait to light the joint up, and be the undisputed local hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies!

The Smith family is fully prepared to make their mark in the vibrant city of Fayetteville and embody the true essence of the Hut down south.

The team’s journey within the Chebaverse began during their time living in Colorado Springs, owning and operating a dispensary next door to the Cheba Hut Fillmore location. They frequented the shop and ultimately fell in love with the vibes and food and they are stoked to now offer delicious munchies to their home city.

Dane Smith explains, “We are eager to bring Fayetteville a new place to hang out! As subs lovers, we found it hard to get a sandwich and a drink or two in a relaxed environment around the city. It felt like you could only achieve two of those three things and we are beyond excited to offer all three for our residents to experience firsthand!”

The family is stoked to launch their inaugural joint, providing the local community with a new and unique space to hang out and enjoy freshly prepared munchies while concurrently expanding the brand’s overall presence across the state.

They consider it vital for their new establishment to showcase the beauty of their beloved city with a remarkable mural and provide outdoor seating for homies to relax, enjoy a drink, and bask in the warmth of the Arkansas sun.

Kendra Smith explains, “Our location will highlight ample outdoor seating, a spacious bar, and indoor seating accentuated by large windows to embrace the beautiful views! We are also honored to have local artist Brandon Bullette paint our mural centered around the famous Razorback Greenway and its vast trails!”

Not only will the new Arkansas location be cheffing up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The Fayetteville crew wholly understands and embraces the significance of maintaining Cheba Hut’s Core Values (The Hustle, Show Respect, Own It, Pay It Forward, and Keep It Real). The Smiths explain, “We are really looking to focus on Paying It Forward, not only to our employees but the customers that help us every step of the way. As a community that thrives off the service industry, you have options when you’re hungry, and we want to be a top choice by creating an exceptional environment for everyone to come together.”

The shop located at 1947 N College Ave Fayetteville, AR 72703 opens its doors on Monday, 5/20! The brand is pumped to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Fayetteville area!

Puff, puff, pass on the opening date to your homies, mark your calendar, and roll up to Cheba Hut to celebrate the shop and its wonderful crew! For more information about opening day and upcoming shop shenanigans, check out @chebahut.arkansas and click the photo below for a sneak peek of our amazing owner Dane Smith burning rubber on the race track!