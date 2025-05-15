Cheba Hut is pushing craveability to new heights with the launch of its Cool Ranch Doritos Not’chos — a piled-high plate featuring cheddar cheese, jalapeño, onion, black olive, hot sauce and a ranch drizzle on a bed of Cool Ranch Doritos.The new version of the iconic Doritos Not’chos is a nostalgic, flavor-blasted remix that only Cheba Hut could pull off. Imitation from other brands may be flattery, but they don’t bring the flavor like the Hut, because at Cheba, cravings come first.

Cooler, ranchier, next-level nachos



Melted cheddar, jalapeño, onion & olive

Hot sauce & ranch drizzle on Cool Ranch Doritos

Built for snack lovers & munchie moments

Laid-back vibes, bold flavor, and a side of nostalgia: Koolaid and Dorito Not’chos always on the menu at Cheba Hut.

This limited-time offer builds on Cheba Hut’s cult following and commitment to bold, out-of-the-box flavor. Perfect for late-night snacking, lunch crowds, or just satisfying a next-level munchie craving.