Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs is charting new territory in the Cornhusker State with plans to bring the beloved counterculture sandwich joint to Lincoln. The brand’s first store in the state will open by the end of 2025, with two additional shops to follow.

Aaron and Andrea Remaklus, the homies behind the expansion, signed an area development agreement in January and are wasting no time amping up brand growth in the Midwest. This will mark the first Cheba Hut in Nebraska, and if the Remaklus family has anything to say about it, it won’t be the last.

“Our daughter’s a mountain-climbing adventurer who stumbled across a Cheba Hut in Colorado, absolutely loved her experience, and then decided to make it a family affair,” said Aaron. “We all taste-tested the subs and immediately thought — Lincoln needs this. In fact, the whole state of Nebraska needs this!”

With a growing local food scene and a hunger for the extraordinary and unique, the Remakluses believe Lincoln is the perfect spot for Cheba Hut’s toasted subs, full bar and all-around good vibes.

Aaron Remaklus has spent more than two decades leveling up the customer experience game at Speedway Motors, Inc., where he currently serves as Director of Customer Experience. From e-comm wizardry to digital strategy and custom platforms, he’s worn a lot of hats since joining the company in 2003. Backed by a business degree from Nebraska Wesleyan and a tech-forward mindset honed at UNL, Aaron’s all about taking great ideas and turning them into even better customer journeys. Born and based in Lincoln, he’s now bringing that same passion for innovation to Cheba Hut.

Andrea Remaklus, who spent over 20 years making big moves in the corrections and parole systems, managing a facility of nearly 1,400 individuals and leading everything from investigations to staff training. A certified conflict-resolution pro and victim-awareness advocate, Andrea knows how to lead with empathy and structure. She recently flipped the script by diving into entrepreneurship, buying a Cold Stone Creamery in Lincoln and boosting sales by nearly 50% with strategic upgrades and killer training programs. Now, she’s channeling that same hustle and heart into building a Cheba Hut empire in the Cornhusker State.

Backed by a third partner, Dan Remaklus — a seasoned Wing Stop franchisee — the crew is confirmed to open three Cheba Huts, with an appetite for more. The trio is already beginning to scout future locations across the state.

“We’re true foodies, but what really sold us was the vibe,” said Andrea. “Every Cheba Hut we’ve visited had one thing in common: happy people. Staff. Customers. Everyone. That culture is what drew us in.”

The first Lincoln shop is scheduled to open later this year. Location-specific details will be announced soon, but one thing’s for sure — Nebraska is about to get toasted.