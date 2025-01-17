Cheba Hut is kicking off another year of slingin’ toasted subs and good vibes by teaming up with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) for the fourth consecutive SmokeOut Injustice day. It’s all about turning tasty meals into real change and raising funds to support cannabis criminal justice reform. Last year, the team at Cheba Hut raised a whopping $133,872 for LPP.

While cannabis culture has evolved since Cheba Hut’s founder Scott Jennings toasted his first sub 27 years ago, thousands of Americans are still locked up for cannabis-related offenses—even in states where it’s been decriminalized. Cheba Hut and LPP are here to change that.

The Last Prisoner Project uses legal advocacy, public education, and legislative action to work toward one mission: freeing every single person still incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes. With over 75 Cheba Hut locations nationwide, the brand is partnering with LPP to make sure this mission stays in motion.

Cheba Hut is stepping up by supporting the Callwood family in New Mexico, who has been directly impacted by cannabis-related injustices. Elliston Callwood, sentenced to 48 years for 11 pounds of cannabis, is now running a thriving dispensary in Albuquerque with his family, thanks to LPP’s advocacy.

“I served over 30 years for something that’s now legal. Connecting with the Last Prisoner Project changed my life,” said Callwood. “Now, my family and I have turned that experience into something positive by opening our own dispensary.”

New Mexico franchisee and CEO of WAHi Brands, Isaac Montoya, is passionate about pushing back against cannabis laws that have wreaked havoc on members of his community.

“We are proud to support individuals like Elliston in our local community through our partnership with Last Prisoner Project,” Montoya said. “Advocacy and inclusion are part of the fabric of who we are at Cheba Hut. We want to continue to create awareness for all those who are facing injustice and be a champion for reform.”

Cheba Hut’s annual day of giving back, SmokeOut Injustice Day, will take place this year on Jan. 22. All participating locations will donate $2 from every entree, which includes any salad or sandwich, sold in-shop or delivered, to LPP. Whether homies are vibin’ in-shop or ordering a munchie stash to-go, these purchases will help fund real change. Cheba Hut established SmokeOut InJustice Day as a tradition rooted in action and advocacy.