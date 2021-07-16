Cheba Hut to Open First Milwaukee Location

On Monday, July 26, Milwaukee’s first Cheba Hut will open its doors to the public. Located at 2907 North Oakland Ave, the “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies. The location also boasts a full service bar, serving up Cheba Hut signature drinks including the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites from brewers including Milwaukee Brewing Company, Third Space, Good City, 3 Sheep’s, and more.

Heather Gawlitta and RC Huhn, a local Milwaukee couple, decided to look into owning their own business after Gawlitta made the decision to take a step back from her 26+ year teaching career. Huhn, who is CFO and owner of Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, always had an interest in restaurant ownership and, ultimately, the two decided to pursue a path in franchising in order to afford themselves the flexibility of business ownership with the added support that comes from franchising. Immediately upon discovering Cheba Hut, Gawlitta and Huhn fell in love with the food and were immediately drawn to the brand’s welcoming and laid back environment paired with the way it prioritizes its employees. Now, as the two prepare to open a location of their own, they are thrilled to bring the unique concept to the Milwaukee community while creating additional job opportunities for local residents.

“I think one of the things we love most about Cheba Hut is the fact that it’s not just a place for customers to pick up a great sandwich. It’s a destination,” Gawlitta says. “I’m excited to bring a fresh concept to the community where our employees are going to want to come to work. At the end of the day, we want our employees to love Cheba Hut just as much as we know the customers will.”

To celebrate its Grand Opening, Cheba Hut will also host a VIP event prior to opening its doors to the public, allowing friends and local business owners to experience a sneak peek of the new concept before the official opening.

“This is something I’ve personally been trying to make happen for a long time, and our new franchise partners, Heather and RC, are the perfect owners to bring Cheba Hut to Milwaukee,” says Seth Larsen, Cheba Hut’s Chief Relationship Officer.

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

Conveniently located less than a half a mile away from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, this new location will offer delicious and affordable dining options for students and local residents alike while presenting a new restaurant concept to the Milwaukee community.