The one-of-a-kind sandwich shop and bar known for its toasted subs and relaxed vibes, Cheba Hut, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Ontario, CA. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and deliver its signature “Toasted” experience to more sandwich enthusiasts across the Golden State and beyond!

This opening celebrates California’s fifth Cheba Hut location and the second proudly operated by Tyrone Myles and his tight-knit team.

“My family and I have proudly been part of the Cheba Hut franchise for four years,” said Myles. “We opened our first location in downtown Riverside in 2020, and the community embraced it wholeheartedly. We’re thrilled to continue serving in the Inland Empire.”

Shane Grammer, the shop’s muralist, has created a phenomenal central mural that truly exemplifies the authentic spirit of Cheba Hut. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic ambiance and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or any casual hangout.

Not only will the new California location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs and gooey Krispy treats to cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

Myles added, “We’re excited to offer another great food option in Ontario, as they have many new concepts that will help bring people to the area—Cheba Hut will be a great addition to the Community!”

The shop, located at 1900 E Inland Empire Blvd STE A Ontario, CA 91764, opens its doors on Monday, 12/16. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Inland Empire area!