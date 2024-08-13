Cheba Hut announced the grand opening of its newest location in the Denver Tech Center. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and bring its signature “Toasted” experience to even more sandwich lovers across South Denver.

This will mark the 16th Cheba Hut in Colorado for owners David Timmons and Kyle Archer of Elevated Inc., with two more openings on the way, including another South Denver location in the city of Englewood, CO. Elevated owns and operates 20+ locations throughout Nevada and Colorado.

“The DTC location is an awesome space with a massive bar and patio. We are very excited for this store as it’s the first-ever South Denver location,” said Timmons. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Denver Tech Center neighborhood and can’t wait to get open!”

Muralist Joshua Finley has created an exceptional work of art that incorporates a jungle theme with a technology twist into the mural. The restaurant’s chill and eclectic environment and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or a casual hangout.

Not only will the new DTC location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The shop located at 7795 E Bellview Rd STE 1 Denver, CO 80111 opens its doors on Friday, 8/23! The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the DTC area.

Mark your calendar, grab your buds (pun intended), and celebrate the shop and its excellent crew! For more information about opening day and upcoming events, check out Cheba Hut!