Cheba Hut, the cannabis-themed restaurant and bar known for its “Toasted” subs and laid-back atmosphere, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Arizona. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it grows, bringing its signature “Toasted” experience to more sandwich lovers across the Grand Canyon State.

Dorian Lenz, DJ Lenz, and Josh Willett of the Lenz-Willett Organization have been revered representatives of the Hut throughout Arizona, crushing their respected markets and taking their talents further east to Gilbert. They believe it is essential for the new shop to embody the city’s culture and the warmth of its welcoming community. They plan to achieve this vision through a large central mural, spacious patio, and sizable bar.

“As the OG franchisee for Cheba Hut, we are excited to continue growing the Chebaverse and bring dank subs and chill vibes to the fine people of Gilbert and the further east valley,” said Lenz. “This new shop will be one of our open-space concepts, and we are excited to bring great food and an even better hangout spot where folks can gather, enjoy the vibe, and commune over delicious food and drink.”

Muralist Joe Hunsaker has created an outstanding work of art incorporating Cheba Hut’s authentic vibes and the picturesque Superstition Mountains. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic décor and friendly staff make it the perfect lunch, dinner, or casual hangout spot.

Not only will the new Arizona location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the twenty-one and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

Willett explains, “For years, we have been asked, ‘When are you coming further east?’ and ‘You should come out east!’ Well, that’s precisely what we are doing! We look forward to making new fans of the Hut and saving some gas money for the amazing humans who traveled much farther to get their hands on a White Widow.”

The shop, located at 1555 N Higley Rd STE C105 Gilbert, AZ 85234, opens its doors on 10/7. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Gilbert area!