Cheba Hut, the unconventional sandwich shop and bar known for its “toasted” subs and laid-back atmosphere, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Johnston, IA. This expansion marks a massive milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and offer its signature “toasted” vibes and unique experience to even more sandwich lovers across the Midwest and beyond.

The Hut proudly welcomes Mistene Nugent as the newest owner! Bringing a dynamic mix of expertise, chill vibes, and a solid connection to the brand, Nugent has already solidified herself as a vital member of the Chebaverse. Her passion and professionalism make her an ideal leader to front-line the brand’s expansion into a new market.

“There are so many cool things about Cheba Hut that make it a place like no other,” says Nugent. “Everything from the murals, munchies, Kool-Aid, Hash Cans, the people…and of course the food, make it a destination! I can’t wait to bring the Cheba-vibe to Johnston and create a cool hangout spot for people to be with their friends and meet new homies, too.”

Staple muralist Mike Fudge has created an extraordinary work of art, seamlessly tying together the beauty of Iowa and the vibes of Cheba Hut. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic ambiance andfriendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or any casual hangout.

Not only will the new Johnston location offer a wide range of mouthwatering subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to defeat any level of the munchies, but for our 21-and-up homies, they’ll also be serving up some fantastic signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The shop, located at 5260 Merle Hay Rd STE 6 Johnston, IA 50131, opens its doors on 12/9! The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, mouthwatering munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Johnston area.