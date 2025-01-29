Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs, the counterculture sub shop and pioneer of the ‘toasted’ sub experience, is inviting Arizona homies to fly higher with an exciting new combination of caffeine and flavor. From Feb. 3 to 9, in celebration of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf tournament, the brand will debut its limited-time Trash Can Hash Can cocktail — served in a playful mini trash can — at all 10 locations across the state, including its newest spot in Scottsdale.

“The Trash Can Hash Can is more than a drink—it’s an escape from the ordinary,” said Chrys Tirado, National Beverage Manager and visionary of the cocktail. “It’s for those ready to break free from the established and try something unforgettable. With its bold flavors and revitalizing finish, it’s the perfect way to spark your next adventure and discover something new.”

Inspired by the iconic Adios MF cocktail, the Trash Can Hash Can reimagines bold flavors with a contemporary twist. This vibrant creation features a medley of Sazerac products including rum, tequila, gin, vodka, and house-made sour mix, elevated by the tropical allure of Blue Curaçao. The final touch? A full can of Red Bull—available in Original, Sugar-Free, Coconut Berry, Tropical, Red, or Blue—served right in the glass for a refreshing and invigorating experience like no other.

Guests can savor this limited-time beverage at all Grand Canyon State Cheba Hut locations including the brand-new Scottsdale location opening on Feb. 3 at 17025 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.

“Cheba Hut is the best sandwich chain in the country – bar none,” Justin Lemos, Franchisee and CEO of Toasted Life, LLC said. “When we were looking to expand our portfolio, the Hut just kept calling my name. Once we found out that we could open next to the golf course during Waste Management, we knew it was GAME ON!”