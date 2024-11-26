After a five-year hiatus, Cheba Hut, the unique sandwich shop and bar known for its “toasted” subs and chill vibes, announces its triumphant return to the heart of Boulder, CO! This reopening marks a very special milestone, rekindling a beloved connection with the community and expanding the brand’s footprint across the state of Colorado and beyond.

“We are extremely excited to open up a new Cheba Hut in the great city of Boulder after being away for five years,” said David Timmons of Elevated Inc. “The people of Boulder have been asking for our return, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to do so. The town has been wonderful to work with, and we can’t wait to open up—we’re back!”

Timmons, alongside Kyle Archer, manages over 20 Cheba Hut locations throughout Colorado and Nevada, bringing their expertise and passion to the new location. Staple muralist Joshua Finley has created a phenomenal central mural that truly exemplifies the spirit of Boulder. The restaurant’s laid-back, eclectic ambiance and friendly staff make it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or any casual hangout.

Not only will the new Hut provide ample seating with a killer outdoor patio to soak up Pearl Street’s iconic vibes, but the crew is stoked to offer a wide range of mouthwatering subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats to conquer any level of the munchies. Not to mention, for our 21-and-up homies, they’ll also be serving up some fantastic signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

The shop, located at 1346 Pearl St, STE 120, Boulder, CO 80302, opens its doors on Monday, 12/9! The brand is delighted to bring over 30 signature “toasted” subs, mouthwatering munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Boulder area. Get stoked, rally your crew, and come celebrate the grand opening of a Colorado favorite! For the latest information on opening day and other exciting upcoming events, visit Cheba Hut.