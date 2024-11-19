Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs is ready to start packing blunts and pinners in Old Dominion with WAHI Brands Inc., one of the largest franchise groups to join forces with the counterculture-themed brand. The popular sub company has had steady growth with WAHI Brands and is now taking the partnership up a level with a 10-store development agreement in Virginia.

Starting in Arizona in 1998, founder Scott Jennings decided to showcase the harmony between great-tasting food and … well, a very specific counterculture, and Cheba Hut was born. With chill vibes, fresh ingredients and a full bar, the Hut is unlike any sandwich shop on the planet. Since then, people have taken notice and the cannabis-themed sub-company has exploded in popularity. Now the brand has more than 70 locations in 15 states with even more shops on the way.

CEO of WAHI Brands Inc. Isaac Montoya has been successfully franchising brands for years. Aside from Cheba Hut, Montoya also operates and has scaled diverse concepts like Anytime Fitness and Dave’s Hot Chicken. His success has not gone unnoticed, as Montoya was a recipient of New Mexico’s 40 Under 40 Business Leader Award in 2016. He’s been a Cheba Hut homie for a long time and even earned himself a seat on its advisory council.

WAHI has its eyes set on opening its first location in Richmond or Hampton Roads in 2025 with more to come soon after. This will be WAHI’s eighth store — and its first in Virginia — but Montoya plans to eventually own as many as 35 in New Mexico, Texas, Montana and Virginia.

“Cheba Hut is a great brand to franchise, with its outstanding business model, unique positioning and average yearly sales of $2.3 million per unit,” Montoya said. “With amazing support from the home office and a continued effort to make it the best sandwich brand in the game, it’s hard not to be excited about such a great concept. I align very well with Cheba Hut’s core values and strive to take the experience to the next level for every homie.”

Cheba Hut’s expansion into Virginia continues the brand’s growth following its recent Iowa expansion announcement. With a focus on fresh ingredients, plant-based options, cotton mouth cures and exciting flavor combos, the Hut shows no signs of slowing down. The brand’s signature cannabis-themed atmosphere, complete with a full-service bar, has garnered a loyal following across its existing locations.