Just because summer’s winding down doesn’t mean the cottonmouth is, which is why Cheba Hut is coming through with an end-of-summer celebration that promises free Kool-Aid for everyone.

On August 24, customers can come into their local Cheba Hut and guzzle down a cold glass of free Kool-Aid. To top it off, the first 200 guests will get a limited-edition Cottonmouth Cures cup they can use to get free Kool-Aid for a year. This is the type of action that would have the Kool-Aid man bursting through walls and saying, “Ohhhh, yeeeaaaahhhh!”

“Nothing cures cottonmouth like some Kool-Aid from Cheba Hut,” Marketing Manager Mel Banister said. “We couldn’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to our most loyal homies than by giving away our favorite drink – especially to the ones who show up early and get it for a whole year.”

The free Kool-Aid is available in-store and for pickup. It is not available for delivery. Guests do not need a rewards account to participate. In other words, everyone is invited to join in! No purchase is necessary. Limited-edition Cottonmouth Cures cups are available while supplies last. Free Kool-Aid is available only at participating locations.

Cheba Hut is a toasted sub-shop and bar with 66 locations around the country. The sandwiches’ flavor combos and homemade sauces uniquely set the brand apart from the competition. The bread is hand-scored and baked fresh, and it comes in three flavors: white, whole wheat, and signature garlic herb.