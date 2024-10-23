In a world full of random national holidays, Cheba Hut is here to announce something actually worth celebrating. While every other sandwich chain is busy building hype around National Sandwich Day on Sunday, November 3rd, we’re blazing our own trail with the launch of Nugsgiving.

Mark your calendars for November 19th, from 4:20 PM to 10:00 PM, because we’re rollin’ out free Nugs [4” subs] to every homie at Cheba Hut locations nationwide. That’s right—you heard us!

Slide to any location and snag a Nug on the house. Because let’s be real—every day is National

Sandwich Day at the Hut! The rules? As simple as packing a bowl: in-shop and in-person orders only—no delivery, no app needed (though it’d be dope if you downloaded it). We want to see your smiling faces in our shops! One Nug per person (and yes, we’re keeping an eye out). This offer is only valid while supplies last, so get there early! No stacking this freebie with other current offers or promotions.

That’s all! No strings attached, no complicated rules. Just good vibes, great food, and a little

pre-holiday cheer to set the tone for the season. Seth Larsen, Chief Relationship Officer, explains, “Since 1998, giving back to our customers has been an integral part of what we do. It’s a ‘thank you for being awesome’ that every customer could use during the pre-holiday season. National Sandwich Day is stupid, Nugsgiving rules!”

Make no mistake, every location will still be firing off subs on November 3rd, so stop by and indulge in our delicious menu. In fact, snag a limited-edition sticker on that day, poking fun at all the lackluster brands leaning into National Sandwich Day a little too hard. The real fun, though, happens on November 19th!

Grab your buds (pun intended), work up an appetite, and we’ll see you in-shop on November 19th, from 4:20 PM to 10:00 PM to celebrate Nugsgiving! For up-to-date information about Cheba Hut events and promotions, visit Cheba Hut!