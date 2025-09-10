It’s been a long, strange trip, but Cheba Hut “Toasted” subs has finally stopped “Bogarting the stash, man,” by sparking up its first joint in Minneapolis. After nearly a decade of will-they/won’t-they, the Uptown shop is officially set to blaze a trail as Minnesota’s only Cheba Hut. Thanks to one of the most patient fanbases ever, the Hut has a crowd of Twin City homies ready to tame the munchies the moment those doors open. As patient as they have been, they deserve a medal—or at least a free nug.

The new shop at 1118 W Lake Street sits just a short walk from Lake of the Isles and Lake Bde Maka Ska — the perfect pit stop before or after a lakeside adventure.

Cheba Hut, which has been “taming the munchies” and curing cottonmouth with toasted subs, sharables and straight-from-the-fountain Kool-Aid since 1998, is rolling up its laid-back grooves into Uptown before the end of the year.

And this is not a typical sandwich shop. Cheba Hut is the OG toasted sub joint where the art is loud, the flavors are louder and ice-cold drinks flow like the Minnesota River. The lineup includes cannabis-themed creations such as The Kind (turkey, bacon and cheddar), The White Widow (chicken, bacon, ranch, shrooms and provolone), and The Pacific Blue (tuna and cheddar), alongside gooey Krispie treats, pretzel bites, spicy not’chos, giant cookies and a full bar pouring local brews and signature cocktails like The Hashcan, Buzzed Bong Water and The Dirty Hippie.

“The Mini-Apple has always had that perfect mix of music, art and energy that we vibe with,” said Chief Development Officer Seth Larsen. “This store has been in limbo for far too long, but the team is pumped to finally spark it up with killer food, a cool bar scene and plenty of late-night fuel for one of the most passionate fanbases we’ve ever seen.”

This Minneapolis Cheba Hut is bringing serious flavor:

Full bar with local craft beers, cocktails and the Hut’s famous cottonmouth cures

Counterculture art by Minneapolis legend Ross Palbicki

Late-night hours to keep the vibes rolling—because even service industry homies need a place to relax after work

Catering for office parties, college hangouts, NFL or NCAA tailgating or post-show munchies

The Minneapolis Cheba Hut is finally becoming a reality thanks to new franchise partners—and hometown heroes—Nick Reckinger and Matt Alexander who pulled the project from fast-casual purgatory. After years of anticipation, the duo is bringing their deep hospitality experience and community spirit to the project, stepping in to see it through and open the doors at last. With roots that go back to launching Georgia Boys BBQ in Colorado in 2011, Nick and Matt are now channeling their passion into giving Minneapolis the Cheba Hut it’s been waiting for.

Nick, a Minneapolis native with deep neighborhood ties, and Matt, a hospitality veteran with years of Cheba Hut love, teamed up with General Manager Chuck Irwin to make this happen. Irwin cut his teeth managing Nick and Matt’s busiest BBQ spot—and now brings that energy to Uptown, ensuring service that keeps the munchies at bay.

“Our toasted subs are the star of the show, but this is about way more than sandwiches,” said Reckinger. “This is about planting roots in Uptown, throwing some love back into the community and keeping the good vibes rolling until last call.”