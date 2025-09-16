Cheba Hut “Toasted Subs” unleashed its new mobile app, which includes ordering, payment, rewards and a mob of adorably scary monsters—called “The Munchies,” who might or might not have gotten into someone’s stash. The counterculture sub shop teamed up with Thanx to create Munchie Mob Rewards, blending card-linked earning so homies can “Tame the Munchies” whenever they get out of control.

The app is built to feed cravings, spark smiles and keep homies coming back for rewards that hit just right—representing Cheba Hut’s commitment to growing like weeds—not just by adding more “toasted” sub joints, but by layering in new tech that deepens Cheb-experience and keeps the vibes chill for homies working the cash register.

Earn Coin

Link a credit or debit card to Munchie Mob Rewards and Coin stacks automatically on every eligible Cheba Hut purchase. No scanning, no codes, no phone numbers. Purchases track in the background, so checkout stays quick for guests and crew. For every dollar spent, 10 Coin magically appear.

Joining is simple. Enroll online or in the app in seconds. New members start with 420 Coin at sign-up. Guests just need to open the App or Web Ordering to check their balance. Tap Redeem to drop Coin on subs, not’chos, Kool-Aid and more. Order. Stack Coin. Repeat. Munchie Mob members can use their rewards once per visit.

The app also comes with a contingency plan. If the order is not tracked for some reason, homies can still snap a quick shot of their receipt to keep the Coin stacking to the digital sky.

The Munchie Mob Simplified

For the Homies – Cheba fans just have to link their card once to the Munchie Mob rewards app and then they never have to worry about it again—as long as they don’t lose their debit card in the couch cushions after passing out from too much fun the night before.

For the Crew – Just because the crew is composed of master sub-chefs and talented folks in general, it does not mean they know all of the intricacies of app programming. Too many times, homies at the counter have struggled with the old tech. The Munchie Mob app fixes those issues. Now, the old problems are sleeping with the fishes.

Better Data – Back in the day, it was difficult to decipher the frequency at which homies stopped by unless they checked in or scanned their receipt. Not only did it leave gaps in the data, but it left gaps in their rewards. Thanks to the Munchie Mob, guests no longer have to fight half the battle. It ups the accuracy and tracks purchases every time. No one wants to miss out on the blunt rotation when it’s their turn.

Ordering flow

Web and app ordering are identical, powered by Olo, and it makes the ordering process so simple, homies can spend more time doing something that matters—mixing Kool-Aid flavors to see if they can make it taste like purple.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are available to make things as simple as possible, because when the munchies are on the prowl, they need to be tamed with the quickness.

“It’s clear our homies wanted a simpler, cooler system, and now they’re all in,” said Adam Porter, senior director of marketing at Cheba Hut. “This launch proves reward apps don’t have to be boring—we made ours fun, fast and not stingy with the stash. More important than anything else, the launch is about staying true to our roots and making sure our loyal fans feel the love. That being said, it certainly doesn’t hurt that we’ve simplified the process. It’s really a win/win/win for all parties involved, and is another way Cheba Hut is proving that growth doesn’t just mean more shops—it also means investing in the kind of tech that elevates the entire brand.”

Cheba Hut is layering the program with a brand refresh led by the Munchie Mob cast and the “Tame the Munchies” platform. The characters bring a laid-back but purposeful tone to menus, app and in-store moments, with creative support from Planet Propaganda.

Meet the Munchies

Flip — This disrespectful feathered friend has been facetiously firing fingers at every Cheba Hut guest since the beginning. Now, he’s like an uncle to the munchies and knows how to keep the crew in check.

Gooey — A slow-moving, cheese-loving fiend who’s mellow until the cheese runs out. Then, it’s chaos city.

Crunchie — Whether she’s chomping on a salad or removing stems and seeds, this high-strung vegetarian has a passion for all things green—with an emphasis on the “high.”.

Meaty — Not only does he lift, he also uplifts. This protein-powered numbskull with a heart of gold is the muscle of the crew and always down to lend a hand.

Tipsy — This hydration-obsessed goofball hates cottonmouth and loves to bend the elbow. She’ll tie more than one off, pour a few gallons down the hatch and have a nightcap at any time of the day. She’s always ready for another sip, whether it’s soda, Kool-Aid, or a cold one.

Drizz — His name is a misnomer, because “drizzle” implies just a little smattering of sauce. Drizz doesn’t do sauce in moderation. Part tornado, part connoisseur, this messy little guy knows how to bring flavor and fun.

These characters bring the Munchie Mob Rewards program to life, adding personality and humor while reinforcing the brand’s irreverent identity.

So far, the app has already been a major win for the growing counterculture brand. Compared to the previous rewards program, guest loyalty transactions have already more than doubled and signups are shooting through the roof at six times that of the old program. The proof is in the French Onion Soup; more guests are engaged and participating right out of the gate. Senior Director of Marketing Adam Porter has an idea as to why the program has already been such a success for the entire Chebaverse.

“Our Munchie Mob launch underscores how tech can simplify life on all sides,” said Porter. “For guests, it’s one link and done. For our crews, it removes the scanning headaches at the counter. And for our brand, it delivers the kind of accurate, reliable data that fuels smarter growth. That’s the kind of win we’re chasing.”