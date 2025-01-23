Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs, the counterculture sub shop and pioneer of the “toasted” sub experience is burning one to celebrate another year of stellar growth, new openings and best-in-class partnerships. Loyal Cheba Hut customers gobbled up a total of 9,659,785 subs in 2024 — the most popular being the Kali Mist, White Widow, La Canna, the Midwest Best and the 5-0. This is the first year in The Hut’s history that the Kali Mist overtook the White Widow as the most popular sandwich as the brand urges homies to “Make the Widow Great Again.” 16 new shops opened across the country in the past year, including the brand’s entrance into Oklahoma and Iowa, keeping Cheba Hut’s strategy of mindful growth rocking steady toward a goal of opening 200 shops by 2030.

Thanks to amazing customers, operators and teams, the newest Cheba Hut shops opened in 2024 — Boulder, Colo., Denver-DTC, Johnston, Iowa, Fayetteville, Ark and Gilbert, Ariz — have accomplished over $50,000 in sales their first weeks open. New locations in Oklahoma City and Englewood, Colo. smashed the averages by doing $81,000 and $94,000, respectively. The brand also lit up the end of 2024 with its strongest November and December in history, thanks to Nugsgiving, where the brand rolled out free Nugs (4” subs) to every homie at locations nationwide. Total sales for 2024 were a staggering $150 million, a year-over-year increase of 23%. Store traffic jumped by 15%, while the average check for homies’ orders sat at $21.

Key additions to Cheba Hut’s leadership team in 2024 are propelling the brand’s growth while reinforcing its unique culture and commitment to excellence. New hires included:

James Wedding as Chief Financial Officer

Kayla Dillon as Vice President of Marketing

Adam Porter as Senior Director of Marketing

Looking ahead, strong opening plans are slated for 2025 and beyond, including a long awaited flagship shop in Cheyenne, Wisconsin, as well as the opening of the debut store for the state of Virginia with established franchisee, Isaac Montoya. Not only is Cheba Hut growing locations, but increasing average unit volume at the same time, with sights set on achieving $3 million AUV by the end of 2030. As a part of larger operational changes, Cheba Hut continues to partner with best-in-class vendors including Toast and Delphi, with their technology being fully implemented systemwide in 2025.

“Our culture is at the heart of everything we do, and it’s what fuels our growth,” said CEO Marc Torres. “We’re not just about making subs, we’re about creating a vibe — a place where people can come, relax, enjoy good food and feel like they belong. It’s that authenticity that has helped us build something special, and it’s the foundation we’re going to keep building on.”

Seth Larsen, Cheba Hut’s Chief Relationship Officer, echoed that excitement. “What makes Cheba Hut different is the way we stay true to our roots while always looking ahead. We’ve got the best crew, the best customers, and the best vibe. We’re doubling down on that sacred foundation as we continue to grow, so we can deliver the same epic experience for years to come.”