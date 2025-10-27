Forget National Sandwich Day. Cheba Hut has something better: Nugsgiving. For The Hut’s very own holiday, homies get one free nug sandwich or a free order of Pretzel Nugs with honey mustard. No one cares about manufactured media holidays and that is why Cheba Hut focuses on big flavor, food that stands on its own and sharing love with the homies.

Born from the Chebaverse as the Hut’s way to give thanks to the homies for their support, Nugsgiving is back on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 4:20 to 10:00 p.m., with an extra way to celebrate. This year, fans can choose between Cheba Hut’s classic 4” Nug-sized subs, or for the first time in Nugsgiving history, Pretzel Nugs — dipped in garlic, dusted with salt and served with honey mustard. No app, no catch, no national “holiday” nonsense. Just pure gratitude and good vibes for anyone needing a break from the chaos.

“Nugsgiving is our kind of gratitude — food made with love from our tasty stash and given to our homies for free,” said Seth Larsen, chief relationship officer at Cheba Hut. “Slide in with your crew, grab a Nug-sized sub or Pretzel Nugs on us, and let the Chebasphere do what it does best — Tame the Munchies and spread good vibes. National Sandwich Day is stupid — Nugsgiving rules!”

It’s simple. Roll up to any participating shop and snag one free 4” Nug-sized sub or Pretzel Nugs on the house, in‑shop only. No third-party delivery or stacking deals — just one freebie per hungry homie while supplies last. And while the new Cheba Hut app isn’t required to get in on the action, Nugsgiving is the perfect reminder to download it for the killer loyalty rewards that rack up the other 364 days of the year.

With bold sub combinations, a legit bar, a Kool‑Aid fountain and signature cocktails like the Hash Can and Sleighed and Confused, Cheba Hut is the hang for quick lunch breaks, pre‑show linkups and late‑night munchie runs. Come in with red eyes, snag a sub with the crew, enjoy a fully loaded feast and leave with a happy stomach and new memories.

Mark your calendar, grab your buds (pun intended) and roll up to the Hut for Nugsgiving where the food is free, the vibes are high and corny holidays like National Sandwich Day are nowhere to be found.