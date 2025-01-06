Checkers and Rally’s is now featuring two new bacon-loaded burgers that deliver big on taste without breaking the bank:

NEW BLT Burger – A fresh twist on a classic, featuring a 100% beef patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy mayo, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

– A fresh twist on a classic, featuring a 100% beef patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy mayo, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. NEW Honey BBQ Bacon Burger – Sweet meets savory with a 100% beef patty, smoky bacon, grilled onions, melted American cheese, and new Honey Bourbon BBQ sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Can’t decide? Mix and match or double up and get two of these bacon-y burgers for just $4!

Checkers & Rally’s is home of the legendary 2-FOR deal, ensuring guests win big with incredible taste at an unbeatable value.