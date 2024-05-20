Checkers and Rally’s, is racing into Tolleson through a new development deal.

The tried-and-true trailblazer of the double drive-thru restaurant franchise known for its delicious food and affordable prices recently inked an agreement for a new location in Tolleson, further expanding the brand’s presence throughout metro Phoenix. With over 800 locations in the United States, including 10 in Arizona, there’s no slowing down on momentum. The new restaurant will be owned and operated by military veteran, Keith Gallagher, and his business partner, marking Tolleson as their third location in the state.

“After recently opening our latest location in El Mirage, we’re excited to expand the brand’s presence further in Arizona,” says Gallagher. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a great team and be backed by the support from corporate. Checkers and Rally’s has amazing food with bold flavors, and we know that the double drive-thru will be a hit in the Tolleson community.”

Gallagher is a distinguished business leader with a diverse background spanning both military service and corporate finance. With 28 years of service in the United States Air Force, Gallagher retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2012, having spent two decades as a master navigator flying the KC-135, specializing in in-flight refueling operations across various global theaters. Transitioning from the military, he seamlessly integrated his skills into the corporate landscape, leveraging his expertise in finance to spearhead successful ventures in the franchise industry.

Recognizing the demand for quick and efficient dining options in Arizona, Checkers and Rally’s drive-thru operations have been designed to leverage technological advancements, AI innovations and menu offerings based on guests’ tastes. Checkers is known for its ease of operations, with a model that has replaced dining rooms with patio seating and eliminates the need for additional labor during operating hours. Pairing this with the double drive-thru and quick service menu offerings, Checkers & Rally’s proves itself to be an appealing franchise ownership opportunity with room to grow.

“Keith exemplifies the ideal partner we seek, and with his unmatched dedication and passion for our brand, we are confident he will thrive in Tolleson and beyond,” says Kris McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally’s. “As Checkers and Rally’s grows throughout the U.S., we are eager to break into new markets and work alongside like-minded entrepreneurs and local communities.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.