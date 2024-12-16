Start your engines, Florida! Checkers and Rally’s is speeding into Jacksonville with the opening of its newest location at 9555 Normandy Blvd.

The Jacksonville location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Pritesh Patel, who brings bold flavors, craveable menu items, and the brand’s signature double drive-thru to the area. This marks Patel’s fourth restaurant opening and his second in the Jacksonville market.

“The modular buildout allowed us to bring this exciting concept to life quickly and efficiently,” said Patel. “I’m thrilled to introduce Checkers and Rally’s famous burgers, fries, and more to the Jacksonville community. This new location not only provides an opportunity to serve delicious food but also to create local jobs and build meaningful connections within our city.”

This latest Jacksonville opening highlights the brand’s ongoing expansion and its dedication to innovation. The restaurant features a modular design with the iconic double drive-thru model, ensuring quick and efficient service for customers. It will join seven other Checkers and Rally’s locations in the greater Jacksonville area.

“Our brand thrives because of dedicated franchisees like Pritesh who share our vision for exceptional food and service,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “We’re thrilled to support Pritesh and his team as he brings Checkers and Rally’s to Jacksonville, and we look forward to seeing his impact on the local community. This new restaurant is a testament to our commitment to growth in Florida and beyond.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from the brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.