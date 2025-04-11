Checkers and Rally’s, the brand known for its iconic burgers and famous Seasoned Fries, is revving up in Lithonia, conveniently located at 2775 Panola Rd. The restaurant will be owned and operated by veteran franchise Ali Chunara, as he continues to expand the brand in the Georgia market.

“We’re excited to bring back Checkers and Rally’s to Lithonia—a community that values bold flavor, great value, and fast, friendly service,” said Chunara. “This opening is part of our commitment to expanding in high-energy neighborhoods where we can create jobs, serve quality food, and become a go-to destination for the community.”

Chunara, is a seasoned multi-unit franchisee bringing over 25 years of experience working in restaurant development. As the head of the Chunara Group, he operates a diverse portfolio of brands that total over 170 units across seven states. He is known for his operational excellence, strategic growth, and strong franchisor relationships. Outside of his day job, Ali is deeply committed to giving back and he actively supports the Aga Khan Foundation, which helps fund programs that provide education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to millions of people globally.

“Ali represents the kind of dedicated, forward-thinking franchisee that drives Checkers & Rally’s momentum,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “His focus on identifying high-potential communities—like Lithonia—and bringing our brand’s signature flavors and energy to life is what sets him apart. We’re excited to partner with him as he continues to expand throughout Georgia.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.