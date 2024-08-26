Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries’ brand, is continuing its Nevada growth through a new restaurant opening located at 6408 W. Cheyenne Ave. The new Las Vegas restaurant is owned and operated by Wahid Karas bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to the local community.

Karas is a restaurant industry veteran who has over 30 years of experience owning various franchises like Popeyes, Broken Yolk Cafe, and others. His latest endeavor with Checkers and Rally’s marks his ninth location overall in both the Las Vegas and California markets. Coinciding with his recent Rally’s opening in San Bernardino in September of 2023, Karas has a strategic growth plan with the brand and is eager to continue developing throughout the West.

“I am thrilled to open another restaurant with Checkers and Rally’s in Las Vegas,” said Karas. “We were drawn to the concept because of its bold flavors and convenience and that’s exactly what we want to bring to the Vegas community. We’re confident guests will enjoy the food as much as we do and look forward to making our mark in the region.”

As an active participant in giving back to his local community and churches, Karas takes pride in gathering with different organizations to promote philanthropy projects around the community. Through his business endeavors, he looks forward to bringing these opportunities to give back through Checkers and Rally’s.

“Wahid’s commitment to bringing the Checkers and Rally’s experience to such a prominent market in the nation reflects the kind of dedicated franchise partners we look for,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “His expertise in the franchise industry aligns with our brand values seamlessly. We’re looking forward to supporting his endeavor in opening Checkers and Rally’s in Las Vegas.”

This latest restaurant highlights the continued growth of the brand, with an updated prototype look and a simplified operating model to better service the community. With this new restaurant, the double drive-thru ensures quick and efficient service, providing a hassle-free dining experience for Las Vegas locals.

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.