Mobivity Holdings Corp., a global provider of personalized reward performance solutions for brands, announced Checkers and Rally’s, following its success with Mobivity’s Connected Rewards, renewed for a third annual term. Through this collaboration, Checkers and Rally’s has significantly increased engagement and redemption rates, especially among customers who had not interacted with the brand for over 90 days.

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards platform enhances offer and reward performance by linking brand promotions to mobile game downloads and gameplay. This innovative approach has proven highly effective, as consumers who play mobile games tend to transfer their high engagement levels to the brands promoting these games. As a result, Checkers and Rally’s have seen impressive improvements in customer re-engagement and offer redemption rates.

Three key data points highlight the success of this partnership:

35.3x Higher Offer Redemption Rate: Offer redemption rates for promotions tied to mobile games were 35x higher than Checkers’ standard offer redemption rates. 54% Redemptions from Lapsed Customers: Over half (54%) of the redemptions came from customers who had not engaged with the brand in over 90 days. 2.5x Increase in Redemptions Post-Gaming Offer: Subsequent offer redemptions from participating mobile gaming customers increased twofold.

Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers and Rally’s, expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s performance: “We are thrilled with the consumer engagement improvements through Mobivity’s Connected Rewards. Not only have we dramatically increased offer redemption rates, but the ability to re-engage our lapsed customers has impacted overall business performance. Through Mobivity’s unique offer reimbursement program, we’ve funded additional marketing and acquisition efforts without increasing our overall marketing budget.”

Over the last year, Checkers customers have received these mobile gaming offers by participating in their text club. Due to the exceptionally positive response from consumers, they will be expanding the program to other channels, most notably through their loyalty app.

“Partnering with Checkers and Rally’s has been incredibly rewarding,” said Kim Carlson, COO of Mobivity, who shared her excitement about the ongoing partnership. “The consistent, strong results we’ve achieved together are a testament to Checkers’ innovative disposition and the power of Connected Rewards. Having seen similar results with other QSR and Convenience brands, we’re excited to renew our annual partnership to reach new records together.”

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards platform continues to redefine how brands engage with mobile gaming audiences, driving higher engagement and revenue without additional marketing expenditures. As more brands discover the potential of connecting their offers to mobile games, the opportunities for growth and customer re-engagement are limitless.