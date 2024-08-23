Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru restaurant franchise known for its craveable food and affordable prices, recently inked an agreement for a new location in West Allis, further expanding the brand’s presence throughout Wisconsin. With almost 800 locations open in the United States, there’s no slowing down on the growth momentum.

The new restaurant will be owned and operated by Sanjay Patel, who is an experienced multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee with three other Checkers locations in the Milwaukee area. Additionally, he owns several Dunkin’ and Subway franchises, establishing him as a prominent entrepreneur in the state. Patel’s journey is particularly inspiring because he started as a cab driver and worked his way up to owning multiple large hotels in Milwaukee, along with his franchise ventures.

“I am very excited about bringing another Checkers location to West Allis and expanding its presence into more areas in Wisconsin,” said Patel. “I was initially drawn to Checkers and Rally’s due to its efficient store design, streamlined operations and iconic food offerings. It aligns perfectly with my dual passions for hotel and business ownership. I am looking forward to witnessing the positive reception from the local community for the new location.”

Recognizing the demand for quick and efficient dining options in Milwaukee, Checkers and Rally’s drive-thru operations have been designed to ensure swift service without compromising the brand’s bold flavors. Checkers is known for its ease of operations, with a model that eliminates the need for additional labor during operating hours. Checkers & Rally’s proves itself to be an appealing franchise ownership opportunity with room to grow.

“Sanjay is exactly the type of operator we’re looking for, and with this expansive experience and love for the brand, we know he will flourish in the Milwaukee area,” said Kris McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally’s. “As Checkers and Rally’s grows throughout the U.S., we are eager to continue growing in Wisconsin and flourish alongside like-minded entrepreneurs and local communities.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.