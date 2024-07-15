Checkers and Rally’s is racing to enter LaVale through a new development deal.

The tried-and-true trailblazer of the double drive-thru restaurant franchise known for its delicious food and affordable prices recently inked an agreement for one new location in LaVale, further expanding the brand’s presence throughout Maryland. With over 800 locations in the United States, including 34 in the state, and one in development, there’s no slowing down on their momentum. Dharmesh Kotak will own and operate the new restaurants.

“I am thrilled that we are bringing the latest Checkers and Rally’s location to LaVale and expanding our restaurant portfolio with such an iconic brand,” said Kotak. “The combination of the classic menu, effective store design and streamlined operations makes Checkers and Rally’s stand out in the QSR space. Having operated several fast-casual franchises across Maryland, I am excited for our latest franchise venture and seeing the positive impact Checkers and Rally’s will have on the local community of LaVale.”

In addition to Kotak, the LaVale location will also be operated by Amit Shah, Khush Kotak, Yogesh Patel and Kirit Parmar. The group brings over a decade of experience in the Maryland fast-casual sector, currently owning and operating over ten locations of iconic brands such as Dunkin’, Sonic Drive-In and Baskin Robins. Their proven success in owning and operating these franchise brands highlights their expertise and dedication to the industry.

Recognizing the demand for quick and efficient dining options in LaVale, Checkers and Rally’s drive-thru operations have been designed to ensure swift service without compromising the brand’s bold flavors. Checkers is known for its ease of operations, with a model that eliminates the need for additional labor during operating hours. The new La Vale location will feature a single-lane drive-thru, outdoor patio, and an indoor dining room. Checkers & Rally’s proves itself to be an appealing franchise ownership opportunity with room to grow.

“The LaVale franchisees are ideal partners we look for, and with their enthusiasm for the brand and exceptional experience, we know they will thrive in LaVale and beyond,” said Kris McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally’s. “As Checkers and Rally’s grows throughout the U.S., we are eager to break into new markets and work alongside entrepreneurs and local communities.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.