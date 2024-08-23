Checkers’ & Rally’s meal deal just got even bigger and better.

Now cost-conscience customers can get everything they love in a meal deal plus a classic Apple Pie – 5 items for just $5 ($6 select locations)!

Available for a limited time (8/23-9/11), customers can also choose from two new even more craveable sandwiches—the new Cheese Double made with two 100% beef hamburger patties, a slice of American cheese, dill pickles, diced onions, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun or the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Checkers’ & Rally’s newest 5 for $5 Meal Deal now includes all the following for only $5: