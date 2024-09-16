Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries’ brand, announced its new restaurant opening in Philadelphia. Conveniently situated at 4813-23 Lancaster Avenue

the location will be owned and operated by Dinesh Goswami, bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to the local community.

Goswami is a local entrepreneur and veteran franchisee in the restaurant industry. Beyond his extensive career background in small and large businesses, this latest venture will be Goswami’s sixth Checkers and Rally’s location. In August of 2023, Goswami opened his first Checkers and Rally’s restaurant in the Philadelphia market, making a splash in the Northeast part of the city. He also has two new units in the pipeline that will open by the end of the year. In addition to his Checkers and Rally’s restaurants, Goswami also owns several other franchise concepts on the East Coast, which include Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Popeyes.



“My business partners and I were looking to continue growing the Checkers and Rally’s brand and we are eager to open our sixth location in the Philadelphia market,” said Goswami. “The brand’s model is efficient and scalable for us as operators, allowing us to continue offering more customers flavorful products in an approachable and quick service environment. Adding a sixth location in the Philly market will provide more opportunities for job creation and business growth to the area, and we look forward to serving our community.”

With a deep commitment to serving his local community, Goswami and his Checkers and Rally’s locations are dedicated to giving back through various charitable efforts. His team has supported local churches, schools, and community events by providing meals, school supplies, and uniforms to families and children in need. His initiatives focus on youth programs, hunger relief, and education, making a significant impact on the communities he serves.

The latest Philadelphia restaurant highlights the continued growth of the brand, with an updated prototype look and a simplified operating model to better service the community.

“We are thrilled to see Dinesh and his team’s continued growth into the Philadelphia market and their ability to foster relationships with the community,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-in Restaurants. “Checkers and Rally’s continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision and passion for delivering outstanding food and service. We look forward to working closely with Dinesh and helping him make a splash in Philadelphia with this new venture.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from the brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.