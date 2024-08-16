Checkers, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at an excellent value, is celebrating 10 years of serving Buffalo, NY at its Elmwood location (1969 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY, 14207) by treating guests to specials throughout the day, including:

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., guests will enjoy the brand’s famous Classic Wings for just 10 cents each.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Buffalo Wing Festival wing bobbing (in a 10-gallon blue cheese tub) qualifier will commence.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a Buffalo Thunderbird Cruise Night Fundraiser Kickoff with Classic Wings for only $1 each (10 pc only, max 10 wings per order). A dollar from every $10 spent on wings will be going directly to Feed More WNY.

“10 years fly by when you’re having fun! It feels like yesterday my brother Bill and I opened this location,” said Gail Gentry, franchise co-owner of the Checkers in Buffalo, N.Y. “We’re giving away our wings for only 10 cents to represent the 10 lovely years being in Buffalo. We want to give back to this amazing community, because they have always been so good to us. Although this is a national brand, as an independent franchise local to this city, this family business is my everything and I’ve put a lot of love into these stores.”

The franchisee will also be celebrating their anniversary the following week from August 17-30 with deals all week long, including: