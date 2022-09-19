Checkers Opens Second Franchise in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, located at 1955 Coliseum Blvd. Starting September 20th, local Montgomery residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches like the new Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher and milkshakes – alongside the famous seasoned fries, which were voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.

Checkers’ newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The new restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week.