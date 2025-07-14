Checkers & Rally’s, the iconic double drive-thru brand known for its legendary taste, undeniable value, and game-changing innovation, has announced new ownership for its restaurants in Huntsville and Tuscaloosa. The stores are now owned and operated by seasoned franchise owner, Sedrick Turner, President of Global Midsouth Corporation. After the previous owner stepped away from the business, Turner took the opportunity to bring the locations back into operation and ensure continued opportunities for the staff. The newly acquired restaurants are located at 4000 University Drive in Huntsville and 521 15th Street in Tuscaloosa.

“With every restaurant we operate, we aim to elevate the guest experience, strengthen our team, and serve the surrounding community,” said Turner. “I’ve spent over three decades building and leading franchise operations, and I believe success comes from staying hands-on, empowering your people, and delivering consistent quality. Huntsville and Tuscaloosa are dynamic markets with great energy, and I’m excited to be part of their continued growth. These locations represent a chance to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

With more than 30 years of experience in franchising and restaurant operations, Turner brings a deep-rooted commitment to operational excellence and team development. These additions expand his growing portfolio to 16 Checkers and Rally’s restaurants across Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with continued plans for strategic growth through both new development and acquisition.

“Sedrick is the kind of franchisee every brand hopes to attract—experienced, driven, and deeply committed to both people and performance,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “He understands what it takes to run great restaurants and grow with purpose. As he brings his leadership to these Huntsville and Tuscaloosa locations, we’re confident they’ll continue to thrive under his direction.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operate through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.