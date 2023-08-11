Checkers & Rally's Announces Re-Opening in Philadelphia

Start your engines, Pennsylvania, Checkers and Rally’s is on the fast lane to Philadelphia.



Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger brand, announced its new restaurant re-opening in the substantial Philadelphia market. Conveniently situated at 9173 Roosevelt Blvd., the location will be owned and operated by Dinesh Goswami, bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to the local community.



Dinesh Goswami is a restaurant industry veteran and local entrepreneur who is re-entering the brand into the Philadelphia market, starting with the first location in the Northeast part of the city. Goswami comes from an extensive background in banking and finance, having experiences with both small and large corporations. Goswami also owns several other franchise concepts on the East Coast, including various Taco Bells, Pizza Huts and Popeyes.



“As an owner of several other concepts, my business partners and I were looking for a complementing burger brand, and Checkers and Rally’s fit exactly into our expansion strategy,” says Goswami. “The brand’s model has proven itself in the QSR and drive-thru space and we have a good understanding of the operations involved as well as the customer base. We’re eager to re-enter the Philly market, providing more opportunities for job creation and business growth to the area.”



The latest Philadelphia restaurant highlights the continued growth of the brand, with an updated prototype look and simplified operating model to better service the community.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh and his team to Philly and are confident in their skills to lead the new restaurant while also fostering relationships with the community,” says Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive in Restaurants. “Checkers and Rally’s continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision and passion for delivering outstanding food and service. We look forward to working closely with Dinesh and helping him make a splash in Philly with this new venture.”



Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from the brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.