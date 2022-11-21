    Checkers & Rally’s Awarding Free Fries for Life for Black 'FryDay'

    Checkers fries on a table.

    Checkers & Rally's

    Checkers & Rally’s announced the ultimate Black “FryDay” offer of a lifetime. Checkers is (literally) rallying everyone to enter for the chance to win free fries for life – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America – now through Sunday, Nov. 27 in honor of the Black “FryDay” holiday. The prize will be fulfilled as a cash prize, awarding the winner one large order of fries each week for the next 25 years.

    To enter, fry fanatics can simply visit Checker’s & Rally’s Instagram post tied to this sweepstakes and comment on the post. From there, they can look out for a direct message from Checkers & Rally’s in Instagram for an entry form to complete. Entrants who share Checkers & Rally’s post and tag the Company’s handle (@checkersrallys) on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag #BlackFryDay will receive one additional entry into the sweepstakes. All those who enter will instantly receive a digital coupon valid for a free large order of Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries (no purchase necessary), redeemable through Nov. 27, as well.

    “Fry lovers everywhere can fry-nally enjoy nothing but the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America for years to come, giving renewed meaning to the biggest ‘FryDay’ of the holiday season,” says Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “In ‘identi-frying’ the importance of the holidays, Checkers & Rally’s felt there’s no better opportunity or time to celebrate togetherness than to share our Famous Seasoned Fries with everyone – win or lose – and encourage all those who enter to do the same among family and friends.”

