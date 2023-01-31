Checkers & Rally's Awards Presto with Supplier of the Year

Presto Automation Inc., the largest drive-thru automation technology provider in the hospitality industry, announced today that iconic drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s has awarded the company its Supplier of the Year Innovation Award for 2022. Presto has been recognized for successfully delivering and scaling its A.I.-powered voice assistant, Presto Voice, at hundreds of Checkers & Rally’s drive-thru restaurants nationwide. Over the past year, Presto Voice has consistently demonstrated that drive-thru A.I.-driven voice automation can significantly lower labor costs while simultaneously driving up revenue.

“We announced a rollout of Presto Voice across our stores early last year and it has since been installed at hundreds of stores nationwide,” says Minh Le, Chief Information Officer at Checkers & Rally's. “This award recognizes the significant business impact Presto is creating by enabling us to redeploy labor to more critical areas of the business while helping increase revenue.”

Checkers & Rally’s is the first restaurant brand with a drive-thru channel to announce a nationwide rollout of a drive-thru A.I. voice assistant solution. Working in partnership with Hi Auto, a leading conversational A.I. technology company, Presto Voice enables Checkers & Rally’s to have more interaction time with guests, ensure order accuracy, and offer a superior guest experience. This award is a validation of Presto’s commitment to deliver the best and most innovative drive-thru automation solutions at scale. Presto is honored to receive this award and proud to be recognized as an important partner to the Checkers & Rally’s team.